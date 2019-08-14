Marker to chair 2019 campaign

United Way is turning to the president of a local construction company to build on its recent success when its annual campaign kicks off Aug. 29.

ALISON MARKER

Alison Marker of Thomas & Marker Construction Company will serve as the 2019 campaign chair, leading the countywide fundraising effort this fall.

Giving to United Way of Logan County has increased seven consecutive years, culminating with last year’s record-breaking million dollar campaign.

“The people of Logan County are generous beyond belief with their volunteerism and financial support,” Marker said. “Logan County residents have big hearts and come together when needed. It’s the small-town values of hard work and commitment to family and friends that makes this a strong and caring community.”

