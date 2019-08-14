City contribution will help close bike path funding gap

A non-profit group soon may be just $2,000 short of its goal to chip seal 3.6 miles of gravel bicycle path linking Bellefontaine with a network of trails leading to the Ohio River.

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders need $17,000 to reach the $50,000 total, and Tuesday, the Bellefontaine City Council gave a first reading to an ordinance to provide $15,000 for the project.

Bellefontaine’s contribution would follow $10,000 from the Logan County Commissioners, $10,000 from the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and $1,000 from the Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club.

The SKP already has work underway to chip seal around five miles of the path and hope enough money comes into finish the chip seal.

Once that phase is done, the group can focus on its ultimate goal of asphalt paving for the 15.8 mile chip seal stretch.

Contributions via check or money can be mailed to: Paving Project c/o Simon Kenton Pathfinders, P.O. Box 91, Urbana, OH 43078 or via PayPal at https://www.simonkentonpathfinders.org/.

