Lights, turf infield to be installed at Dodge Park

Major upgrades are forthcoming to the ball fields at Dodge Park in West Liberty including the first local turf infield, according to discussion Monday in a regular council meeting.

Field 2 at Dodge Park in West Liberty will receive a synthetic turf infield with the donation of labor cost and materials. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Representatives from the West Liberty Ball Association announced that West Liberty-Salem Schools has agreed to donate lights being replaced on the high school football field to the ball association for the purpose of being installed on ball diamonds at the park.

“The school is currently upgrading the football stadium lighting and has graciously agreed to donate the old lights to the WLBA to be repurposed as lights for Dodge Park,” Matt Hull told council on behalf of the WLBA.

Council members support the initiative and encouraged the ball association to further pursue costs associated with installation, including erecting poles and upgrading electrical service to the park.

“Our goal is to have all three fields lit by next season,” Hull said.

