No raises included in classified staff, superintendent contracts

2 aides recalled from former RIF list

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members approved at their Monday evening meeting a three-year agreement with the district’s classified staff union, the Ohio Association of Public School Employees, and also conducted Superintendent Brad Hall’s annual evaluation.

In light of the passage of the district’s 10-year emergency operating levy in May, Board President Joan Haushalter reported that neither the superintendent’s contract nor the agreement with classified staff includes raises for 2019-20.

“Many positive things happened in our district this past year, and one of those positive things was the overwhelming pass rate on the May emergency operating levy,” she said.

“In light of that, the board did not believe it would be fiscally responsible to use the funds so generously provided by the community to give a raise to our superintendent.”

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!