Canine officer demonstration

Layna Nessler, 9, attempts to wrestle a chew toy away from Washington Township Police Department K9 officer Bruno during a community event and demonstration at the community park Monday in Lewistown. Food was served, and a meeting of the Washington Township trustees was also staged in conjunction with the event, that was concluded with a demonstration by Lt. Michael Thompson and his K9 partner. Bruno was has been busy since his July 4 debut on the department. Bruno has been dispatched to a total of 20 traffic stops, including a call for service Monday near the end of the community event. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)