90 year old firetruck on display permanently in Belle Center

Anearly two decades-long project to restore a piece of Belle Center/Richland Township history has been completed and will be permanently set up at the Richland Township park.

Dave Keller, longtime Belle Center-area resident and the only remaining firefighter to have served on the restored 1928 Reo Speed Wagon beside him, discussed the vehicle Sunday during a dedication at the Richland Township park in the village. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Community members joined Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department members Sunday to dedicate the fully restored 1928 Reo Speed Wagon fire engine, which was the first fire truck utilized by firefighters to service the village of Belle Center and surrounding area.

The rehabilitated engine number one will be permanently displayed inside a dedicated building at the township park.

The brick shelter was made specifically to display the fire truck, and was outfitted with lights that will spotlight the bright red engine at night, said Richard Vermillion, a longtime firefighter who also spearheaded restoration efforts on the former fire truck.

