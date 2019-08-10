Erwin renews search for kidney donor

Robert Erwin thought he had found a suitable kidney donor earlier this year as detailed in a January story in the , but those plans have fallen through, his friend Faye Milonich reports.

Robert Erwin pets a goat during a recent trip to the Auglaize County Fair. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

The Indian Lake area resident now hopes another donor will step forward as soon as possible as he now requires dialysis four times a week for 4 1/2 hours each time.

Milonich said an individual who volunteered has fallen out of contact with Erwin and did not show up for preoperative appointments.

“It’s getting desperate for Robert,” she said. “He’s a lot weaker.”

She added he now uses a wheelchair most of the time.

His next appointment at the OSU Wexner Medical Center is Sept. 24 and it would be beneficial to have another donor lined up and tested by then, Milonich said.

Milonich can be reached at (937) 935-5706.