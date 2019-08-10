Construction commences on Scioto Ridge Wind Farm

Earth has begun moving at the future site of the Scioto Ridge Wind Farm just south of State Route 67 in Hardin County, as construction has begun to install 75 turbines in Hardin and portions of northern Logan County that will generate 250 megawatts of annual generation.

Crews with White Construction Inc. have begun work on the Scioto Ridge Wind Farm, a project to install 75 turbines in southern Hardin and northern Logan counties. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Construction has begun on the $300 million investment in the area of McDonald Township Road 180 south of Kenton.

Written notice of plans of civil construction activities were sent to property owners. Crews from White Construction Inc. began excavating ground this week.

Construction of large bases, and development of access drives and laying of underground cable is all part of this first phase of work.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Scioto Ridge Wind Farm was conducted in June, and Innogy Renewables US LLC estimates the project will be operational by the end of 2020.

The majority of the turbines will be installed on that plot of land in McDonald Township, Hardin County. Fifteen turbines will be located in Taylor Creek Township in Hardin County, and eight others in Richland and Rushcreek townships in Logan County.

Turbines in Logan County will primarily be south of County Road 103 with Belle Center on the west and U.S. Route 68. One turbine will be on the county line just north of C.R. 103.

