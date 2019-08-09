County finances now online

Logan County has joined more than 1,100 local government entities to post its financial transactions through the Ohio Treasurer’s OhioCheckbook.com, an online portal started in 2014.

From the left, Logan County Commissioners Joe Antram, Paul Benedetti and John Bayliss, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, Logan County Auditor Jack Reser and Logan County Treasurer Dara Wren gathered Thursday to announce the county joining OhioCheckbook.com. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“We often talk about stewardship of the taxpayers’ dollars,” Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said during a kickoff event Thursday morning. “At the end of the day, this is about stewardship and transparency.

“Transparency in government is more important now than ever before,” he continued, “and the Ohio Checkbook gives hard-working taxpayers a window into state and local spending.”

