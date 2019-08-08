Worldwide Tractor Parts ordered to tear down city building

City, county and state officials are continuing with efforts to clean up Worldwide Tractor Parts, a decades old eyesore located at 322 Lawrence St. Wednesday, the Logan County Health District Board of Health issued a condemnation order for owner David Helman, of Maplewood, to raze a 10,945-square-foot brick structure and remove and properly dispose all of the demolition debris within 30 days.

Tractor tires lie in a grassy area along Walker Street on the east side of Worldwide Tractor Parts, 322 Lawrence St., Bellefontaine. Owner David Helman of Maplewood faces order from state and local officials to clean up the property and demolish the large brick building. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Environmental Health Director Tim Smith said the roof of the building is collapsing; there are open windows; and it can be entered freely. It poses health, safety and injury risks to the public.

Furthermore, the district’s order said Helman needs to follow directives from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to remove and properly dispose of old tractor tires accumulated at the site which covers more than fives acres in the city.

