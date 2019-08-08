Decriminalization ballot questions still a longshot

Petitions have been certified with the Logan County Board of Elections that would effectively decriminalize marijuana in the city of Bellefontaine, as well as villages of Belle Center, DeGraff, Huntsville, Lakeview, Quincy and Russells Point, but it’s still a longshot for that question to actually appear on voters’ ballots Nov. 5.

A group, Sensible Movement Coalition spearheaded locally by resident Jack Haven has collected signatures and filed petitions with the Logan County Board of Elections that would decriminalize up to 200 grams of cannabis within city and village corporation limits, and do away with any jail time, fines or a loss of driver’s license.

Haven reported recently in a social media post he’s been made aware that petitions for DeGraff and Quincy did not contain the requisite number of signatures from registered voters.

He believes the other petitions have the appropriate number of valid signatures, but whether the issue of marijuana decriminalization actually makes the ballot still appears unlikely based on a recent court opinion from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Voter petitions may not deal with “administrative action” of an existing law. According to the Ohio Constitution, a petition initiative may only propose legislative action, and may not dictate administrative action on existing law.

The case appeared before the 6th Circuit appeals court as a result of action taken by the Portage County Board of Elections to decline certification of similar marijuana decriminalization efforts in Garrettsville and Windham.

Directors at the Logan County Board of Elections will also seek input from Logan County Prosecutors before determining at their Aug. 15 meeting whether to certify the decriminalization petitions.