Candidates, issues filed for Nov. 5 election

An additional school funding request in excess of $3 million, along with a number of contested village council and mayor races highlight a list of candidates and ballot initiatives filed for the Nov. 5 election.

Benjamin Logan Schools seek a 1.5 continuing percent earned income tax to provide the current operating expenses of the school district.

The proposed income tax would raise $3.34 million per year.

Voters in the Bellefontaine Third Ward will determine whether Los Cabos restaurant, 125 Dowell Ave., should be permitted to sell wine, mixed beverages and liquor on Sundays.

McDairson LLC has filed a ballot question seeking to sell off-premise sales of wine, mixed beverages and liquor in the village of Belle Center.

Logan County Board of Elections meets at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, to certify petitions.

The filing deadline for write-in candidates is 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26.

Races for local school boards of education include: