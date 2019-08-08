Residence destroyed in fire

Fire departments from two counties combined efforts to combat a large structure fire Wednesday outside DeGraff.

Logan and Champaign county EMS and fire departments were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a fire in a residential property at 8245 Cemetery Road, DeGraff. The home was a total loss. (PHOTO | TIFFANY LYNN DEWALT)

Rosewood Fire and EMS, West Liberty, DeGraff, Quincy and St. Paris fire departments and Riverside EMS responded about 2:30 p.m. to a residential property at 8245 Cemetery Road, DeGraff, on a report of working structure fire.

Residents at the property are Vincent and Christy Simpson, according to Champaign County Auditor’s records.

Flames were showing and the home was engulfed when crews arrived. West Liberty firefighters reported today that flames were visible outside windows on the north and west side of the house.

At least two adults were present at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross was on scene providing assistance to the family.

A cause is undetermined. The home was a total loss. Crews were on scene for nearly five hours.