20th annual cruise-in heats up this weekend

Attendees check out entries at the 2018 Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In last August in downtown Bellefontaine. The 20th annual event hosted by the Top of Ohio Cruisers and with proceeds to benefit the Holland Theatre is slated for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with a parade proceeding the event starting at 5:15 p.m. from the Logan County Fairgrounds to downtown. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

A two-decades-long tradition returns to downtown Bellefontaine this weekend when several hundred classic car and specialty vehicles cruise into the city to jump start a family-friendly,summertime party in the city streets complete with opportunities to peruse the car show entries while enjoying food from a variety of vendors and listening to live music.

The Top of Ohio Cruisers and Holland Theatre present the 20th annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. A parade proceeds the car show, beginning at 5:15 p.m. from the Logan County Fairground northbound to downtown Bellefontaine.

“We’re excited to kick off our 20th annual event, and it’s always a great atmosphere each year and one of the biggest events in Bellefontaine that draws several thousand people,” Top of Ohio Cruisers President Darin Robinaugh said.

“I think a lot of the draw is that we actually ‘cruise-in’ into the downtown area — that really sets our show apart. It kicks off the party and is a great way to get the evening rolling.

“We typically draw participants from around Logan County and from several counties away, and even from other states at times. All cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles are welcome, anyone who’s willing to pay the $20 entry fee.”

