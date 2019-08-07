National Night Out: Outward expression of peace

Opportunities for local residents to get to know uniformed law enforcement officers and first responders in a casual, low-pressure environment is vital to an effective partnership between police and the community, officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department said Tuesday during the fifth National Night Out event at Brown Park.

Law enforcement teams up with kids Tuesday for a friendly game of tug-of-war over a Bellefontaine Fire hose during the annual National Night Out event at Brown Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

An evening of fun, food and games is the kind of symbolic stand for peace that can help communities heal in the wake of shootings such as those in Dayton, and El Paso, Texas, Police Chief Brandon Standley said.

“We’re together tonight to make a stand for peace,” the police chief said over a megaphone as he welcomed families into the park for the event.

