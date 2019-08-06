Wagoneers recognize Zanesfield bicentennial

An adventurous, pioneering spirit of nostalgia sets up this week at Hall-Fawcett Park in Zanesfield with the annual return of the Central Ohio Wagoneers.

Joe Gibson of Bluffton, a member of the Central Ohio Wagoneers, waters his horse Monday at the Perry Township Park in East Liberty, following horse-drawn, covered wagon rides from Zanesfield. The traveling pioneering group is camped all this week in Logan County and is based in Zanesfield. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Central Ohio Wagoneers are a family-oriented organization that takes great joy in sharing their love of horses and wagon rides with the general public.

The annual, week-long camp got under way Monday as the campers took horse-drawn, covered wagon rides from Zanesfield to the park in East Liberty.

The group was scheduled today to travel from their camp in Zanesfield to the park in Middleburg. Wednesday is a day of rest in camp, but will feature activities from Logan County 4-H groups, a living history camp and self-guided walking tours of the village of Zanesfield.

Thursday will feature a wagon ride to Wenger’s Produce, up to Pickrelltown and down Corkscrew Hill on County Road 28 to Zanesfield. The night will conclude with square dancing, and everyone from beginners to advanced is invited.

Friday’s culminating day features another wagon ride through the countryside, past the Hilliker YMCA, and concludes at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

The Central Ohio Wagoneers were established in 1982 by founders Bill VanHorn, Bus Kempton, Dave Cass and Charlie Adams for fun and fellowship with horses and mules.

The pioneer camp this year is designed to also pay tribute to the upcoming bicentennial celebration in the village of Zanesfield, which is set to be recognized next month.

“Imagine the ‘are we there yet’ anticipation” and nervous excitement of Martin Marmon and his family when they settled to Zanesfield in the early 1880s by way of oxen-pulled wagons with others riding horse back, group members related.

We “cannot imagine what those pioneers, or any of our ancestral pioneers, felt as they set forth to a virtually unknown location to try and make a better life for their family,” wagoneer group members said.

