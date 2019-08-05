Volunteers help hydrate fall activity participants

Volunteers for Young Life of Logan County recently offered Indian Lake High School fall activity participants relief from the heat.

Young Life of Logan County volunteer Wes Hall hands a Gatorade to Indian Lake High School football player Rylee Halterman as fellow player Dustin Franks, left, waits, and volunteer Renee Metzger, left, looks on. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE HIGH SCHOOL)

They distributed some 250 bottles of Gatorade to members of the high school football, soccer, cross country, golf and volleyball teams, as well as the cheereladers and marching band and color guard members.

Young Life Logan County Committee Chairman Dan Young says volunteer Renee Metzger came up with idea to reach out to students on the first official day of fall sports practices.

“We thought the kids practicing on a hot day would appreciate the gesture and they really did. It was also an opportunity for our volunteer leaders to start getting to know the kids,” he said.