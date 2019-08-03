Hold the phone

BY MANDY LOEHR and NATE SMITH, EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS

Local districts move to restrict student cell phone use during school

Citing distractions to student education, Ridgemont and Indian Lake have moved to limit cell phone use during the academic school day. EXAMINER ILLUSTRATION | NATE SMITH)

Area teens and pre-teens are wrapping up their summer vacations duringthe upcoming weeks, times when they might have unrestricted access to their cellular phones to converse with friends, stream their favorite television shows and movies, play gaming apps and interact on social media sites.

With the start of the new 2019-20 school year quickly approaching this month, two area school districts are revamping their student cell phone policies, prohibiting use during instructional time.

Other local school districts report cell phone usage is allowed during instructional hours, but with limits in place and often based upon individual teacher discretion and specific directions in their classrooms.

Ridgemont Local School District officials reported this week the district is implementing a “no cell phone policy” when classes begin Aug. 15. The policy restricts cell phones and all use of other personal communication devices between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., with devices to be “out of sight, turned off, and in lockers before first period,” according to the district’s Facebook page.

This graphic on the Ridgemont School District Facebook page explains the district’s new cell phone policy. (GRAPHIC | RIDGEMONT FB)

Beginning this year at Indian Lake High School, students will be permitted to use cell phones only during their lunch period.

Otherwise, phones are to be turned off or in their lockers, Superintendent Rob Underwood said.

In the past, students could use cell phones during the day for educational purposes with teacher permission.

“However, the devices have become so distracting that they are hindering the educational process,” Underwood said.

Indian Lake middle school students have not been permitted to utilize cell phones during the school day for the last two years, the district reports.

In a prepared statement, Ridgemont’s administrative team including Superintendent Sally Henrick; Jill Stover, K-12 principal of student life; and Erica O’Keeffe, K-12 principal of curriculum and instruction, relayed some of the impetus behind the policy change and the concern for the distraction these devices create in the academic environment.

“Recent research has demonstrated that limiting student’s screen time is beneficial to their overall well-being, decreases educational interruptions, encourages academic attentiveness, and curbs social issues during the school day,” the administrators said.

