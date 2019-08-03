Community Health and Wellness Grant funds available

Mary Rutan Foundation has announced applications are now being accepted for its Community Health and Wellness Grant program, that began in 2014.

The program fosters overall community participating in the promotion of a healthier Logan County.

A total of $50,000 has been set aside by the foundation’s board to be used in the areas of mental health, proper nutrition and physical activity — those risks and needs that were identified through the findings of the most recent Logan County Health Risk and Community Needs Assessment.

“Mary Rutan Hospital and Mary Rutan Foundation is committed to the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Tammy Allison, foundation chief operating officer.

“We believe that we can be most successful through a collaborative community effort, and invite area schools and not-for-profit organizations to join us in our pursuit for a healthier Logan County.”