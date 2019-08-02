TOP OF OHIO BIRTHDAYS

Twin brothers Harusuke and Ittetsu Yoshii snap photos Thursday at Ohio’s highest point, Campbell Hill. The siblings were celebrating their 13th birthdays Thursday while traveling as part of the Suzuka delegation visiting Logan County this week through Bellefontaine’s sister-city pact with the Japanese city, which is now in its 28th year with support from the International Friendship Center and local host families. Throughout the day Thursday, the seven youths and two adults from Suzuka toured the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center grounds, visited with Bellefontaine city leaders, toured the Bellefontaine Fire Department and took a walking tour of the downtown area. Today’s activities include a zipline experience at Markin Farm near West Liberty and also at Marie’s Candies, followed by a lunch at Fox Island and pontoon boat ride on Indian Lake. Sunday, a going away party is planned for 4 p.m. at Bella Vino Events & Wine Room, 112 S. Main St., Suite 2. The delegation departs from Bellefontaine High School Monday morning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)