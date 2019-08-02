Board of DD recognizes retiring SSA director Brady

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities recognized at their Thursday evening meeting retiring Director of Service and Support Administration Karen Hesson Brady for her 34 years of dedicated service to the agency.

She retires effective Aug. 23, and the LCBDD hosts a retirement open house in her honor from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the board office, 1851 State Route 47, Bellefontaine.

Brady’s work “has paved the way for case management in Logan County,” agency officials said.

“Her dedication to the Service and Support Department and her frugal nature set the direction for the county board to have a fiscally stable future. Karen defined programs for LCBDD that led the county to have high quality and efficient services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Karen will be greatly missed.”

