Chip seal work begins Monday

Russells Point streets to be rejuvenated

Crews from the Logan County Highway Department are set to perform chip-seal work on a number of county roads beginning Monday, Aug. 5, through Thursday, Aug. 8.

Traffic will be limited on impacted roads to emergency personnel and local traffic only. The roads will be closed to through traffic.

Affected roadways include:

• County Road 29, from County Road 5 to County Road 146, Aug. 5;

• County Road 171, from State Route 245 to County Road 28, Aug. 5-6;

• County Road 168, from Champaign County line to C.R. 28, Aug. 6;

• C.R. 28, from County County line to C.R. 168, Aug. 7;

• County Road 15, from County Road 44 to County Road 41, Aug. 7;

• C.R. 5, from County Road 25 to State Route 540, Aug. 8; and

• C.R. 9, from State Route 47 to Township Road 219, Aug. 8.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution through work zones.

C.R. 32 to close for culvert work

Bellefontaine Engineer Tim Notestine reports County Road 32 between State Route 47 and County Road 13 will be closed to thru traffic Monday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Crews will be replacing a storm drainage pipe located a 1/3 mile north of S.R. 47.

Local traffic will be maintained during the work which could be extended to complete necessary paving of the site.

Pavement rejuvenator application project begins Monday

A number of local thoroughfares in the village of Russells Point are scheduled to receive an application of pavement rejuvenator beginning Monday.

Pavement Technology, Inc. will perform the work, and will be delivering notices to residents on impacted roadways.

Work is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, and will continue through 5 p.m. each day. There is to be no street parking during work hours. Residents will have access to driveways at all times, and work crews will be available to assist.

Scheduled to receive asphalt rejuvenator are:

• Grand Avenue, from Kress to Aiken streets;

• Center Avenue, from Aiken to Cline streets;

• Cline Street, from State Route 708 to Grand Avenue;

• Center Avenue, from Elliott Road to Marshall Street;

• all of Coon Drive, and all of Bristol Circle;

• Chase Avenue, from Main Street to Cain Alley;

• Chapel Alley, from Lind to North streets;

• Russell Street, from Taylor Street to Elliott Road;

• Buckeye Avenue, from Marshall Street to Elliott Road;

• Elliott Road, from west corporation limit to Buckeye Avenue;

• Aiken Street, from Lake Avenue to S.R. 708;

• Park Avenue, from Fairview Avenue to Morse Street;

• Center Avenue, from Warden to Aiken streets;

• Mansfield Street, from Burkhart Avenue to S.R. 708;

• Mansfield Street, from Chase to Burkhart avenues;

• Wilgus Drive west, from U.S. Route 33 to Main Street;

• Prater Street, from North to Walnut streets;

• Third Street, from North to Fourth streets;

• Taylor Street, from S.R. 708 to 330 Taylor St.;

• Warden Street, from S.R. 708 to Lake Avenue;

• Warren Avenue, from Main to Mansfield streets;

• Grand Avenue, from Aiken Street to Elliott Road;

• Center Avenue, from Marshall to Warden streets;

• Walnut Street, from Prater to Westview streets;

• Marshall Street, from lake to Fairview avenues;

• Kress Street, from S.R. 708 to Grand Avenue;

• Wilgus Drive east, from Wilgus Court to Main Street; and

• Burkhart Avenue, from Main Street to the north corporation limit.

Village officials appreciate citizen cooperation as the project is ongoing.