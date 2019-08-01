Bricks of Belle Center

Milling work this week on Main Street in Belle Center from State Route 273 to State Street revealed the original bricks, including an intricate pattern at the Elizabeth Street intersection in the heart of the village here looking southeast. The nearly $129,000 project, which includes paving that is to be done Friday by Shelly Company, was paid for primarily with an Ohio Public Works Commission grant administered through the Logan County Engineer’s Department, and the remainder is paid for with village sales tax dollars. Two other streets in the village which also have curbs, as does Main Street, are brick. Walnut Street is paved, but Maple Street retains the original brick pavement. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JIM BAIER)