Board approves personnel items

Ohio Hi-Point school board members Wednesday in a regular meeting approved personnel items ahead of the start of the school year, and also received an update on the campus renovation project.

Terry Snyder was approved as a social studies instructor on a one-year limited, teacher contract, effective Aug. 1.

She replaces Rebecca Oelker, who resigned effective July 23 for the purpose of retirement.

In other personnel items, Jaclyn Atherton was approved as a substitute academic and lab instructor, effective Aug. 1.

Robert Alig was hired to perform district vehicle maintenance at a rate of $40 per hour.

