Sales tax ‘holiday’ begins Friday for back-to-school shoppers

Back-to-school shopping will be a little easier for area families and teachers to afford this weekend with the opening of Ohio’s sales tax-free window.

Beginning Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, clothing items priced $75 or less, as well as school supplies and instructional materials priced $20 or less each will be exempt from state sales tax.

The tax exemption applies to parents’ back-toschool shopping for their kids, and for teachers stocking their classrooms. It also extends to baby clothing and office materials for both in-person and online purchases made during the qualifying period.

There is no limit to the overall cost of the goods purchased, as limits apply to specific items, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

An important distinction is that sports and recreational equipment are not considered clothing, and are not tax-exempt during this weekend.

The restriction includes accessories such as mouth guards and gloves, as well as cleated or spiked athletic shoes.

“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

While clothing is eligible for the holiday, the following items are not eligible for the holiday and are subject to tax during the holiday period:

• Items purchased for use in a trade or business.

• Clothing accessories or equipment. Clothing accessories or equipment include: briefcases; cosmetics; hair notions, including, but not limited to, barrettes, hair bows, and hair nets; handbags; handkerchiefs; jewelry; sun glasses (non-prescription); umbrellas; wallets; watches; and wigs and hair pieces.

• Protective equipment includes: breathing masks; clean room apparel and equipment; ear and hearing protectors; face shields; hard hats; helmets; paint or dust respirators; protective gloves; safety glasses and goggles; safety belts; tool belts; and welders gloves and masks.

• Sewing equipment and supplies including, but not limited to, knitting needles, patterns, pins, scissors, sewing machines, sewing needles, tape measures, and thimbles; and sewing materials that become part of “clothing” including, but not limited to, buttons, fabric, lace, thread, yarn, and zippers.

• Sports or recreational equipment. Sport or recreational equipment includes ballet and tap shoes; cleated or spiked athletic shoes; gloves, including, but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf; goggles; hand and elbow guards; life preservers and vests; mouth guards; roller and ice skates; shin guards; shoulder pads; ski boots; waders; and wetsuits and fins.

• Belt buckles sold separately.

• Costume masks sold separately.

• Patches and emblems sold separately.