Flush funds set at ILHS

Money making project begins Aug. 5

Indian Lake High School Marching Band members spray paint a toilet Monday evening in preparation for a fundraiser this fall. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Indian Lake High School Marching Band members will be “flushing their friends for funds” during the football season as a way to make funds for the band program.

Indian Lake Music Boosters President April King explained the toilet will be used as a fun way of making money toward the purchase of new band instruments and other supports for the Indian Lake band programs.

“We were looking for something the kids could participate in without selling something. I looked up unique fundraisers and we liked this one.”

She said Indian Lake music fans can request the toilet be placed in the yard of a friend, neighbor or relative in Logan County, with deliveries beginning Aug. 5.

Band members will make the deliveries.

The “victim” may then call the Indian Lake Marching Band hotline at 686-7645 and request one of the following options:

• Removal of the toilet for $10;

• Removal of the toilet and sent on to another “victim” for $20;

• Removed and sent on to another “victim” anonymously for an additional $5 in hush money; or

• Removed and sent on to another “victim” with the guarantee it will not return to their yard for $30.

King says once a victim calls the hotline, the Music Boosters will arrange removal within 24 hours.

The unique fundraiser has been approved by the Indian Lake administration, Washington Township Police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.