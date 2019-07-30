Evolution of fashion trends in spotlight

New clothing exhibit unveiled

Liz Lodwick, a student at Ashland University and intern at the Logan County History Center poses among articles of clothing displayed as part of a new “Dressing Up in the 20th Century” exhibit. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

A new exhibit at the Logan County History Center showcases the evolution of clothing and fabrics throughout the 20th century.

The “Dressing Up in the 20th Century” exhibit is featured now in the ballroom at the Orr Mansion. It will remain on display through November, said Beth Marshall, archivist and assistant curator for the Logan County History Center.

The showcase displays popular clothing dating from 1900 through 1999, featuring iconic styles by decades and showing the change in fashion through the years.

“The details on these garments really are worth seeing,” Marshall said. “We highlight each decade beginning in 1900 and you can really see how fashion has evolved over that time.”

The exhibit was developed with the assistance of an aspiring fashion designer in training interning this summer at the history center.

Liz Lodwick is entering her senior year at Ashland University studying fashion merchandising. Lodwick, 22, is a native of Fredricktown, and connected with the local museum through mutual family friends.

She’s worked this summer to develop the textile exhibit, as well as on other initiatives to help organize and catalog the history center’s large assortment of donated garments.

