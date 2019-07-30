Election security to be bolstered with $50,000 grant

The Logan County Board of Elections has received a $50,000 grant from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office for the purpose of shoring up election security, and for testing vulnerabilities within the local voting system.

Funds were awarded as part of a larger $380 million federal government funding package issued to states to secure and improve election systems.

Every county in Ohio received $50,000 to, “assist in implementing high priority items determined by the Election Infrastructure Security Assessment and the Technical Security Document,” according to the award letter received by the local board of elections office.

“As election officials, it is our duty to protect the security and integrity of Ohio’s elections,” according to a June 11 directive from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“The threat to our elections infrastructure continues to demand our attention and diligence.”

Among several security protocols required of county boards of election, directors must conduct “phishing campaign assessments,” aimed at determining an organization’s susceptibility and handling of fraudulent emails in search of compromising data and information.

Additionally, “vulnerability scanning,” of Internet-accessible systems are intended to pinpoint potential lapses in system security before they can be exploited.

County boards of election are required to identify and address “critical vulnerabilities” no later than Jan. 31, 2020, and the $50,000 grant funding is intended to help offset the costs of those network security upgrades.