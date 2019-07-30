Cameras to be installed on school bus stop signs

West Liberty-Salem Schools’ board of education took action Monday in a special meeting to upgrade bus stop safety for its student population.

The school board approved an expenditure in the amount of $32,284 to install cameras atop every stop sign on each of the district’s 18 school buses.

The cost includes the camera systems, as well as all labor and materials necessary for installation.

The cameras will offer video evidence of any vehicle that violates traffic laws at a bus stop, including failure to stop for a school bus, Superintendent Kraig Hissong said, adding that it takes pressure off bus drivers to note and accurately recall offending motorists’ license plate numbers.

Installation of the bus cameras will be done as soon as possible, and could be completed in time for the first official day of school for WL-S students which is Tuesday, Sept. 3, the school board reports.

