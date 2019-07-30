Red Cross urges donations

To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Blood can be donated locally as follows:

• Transportation Research Center, 10820 State Route 347, East Liberty — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

• First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine — Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13;

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to take a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.