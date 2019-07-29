Boyd dancing into downtown studio

Boyd Dance Studios LLC., a dance instruction company for children ages 2 1⁄2 to 18, announced it will expand to include a new location at 210 W. Columbus Ave. in downtown Bellefontaine above 210 W. Columbus Ave.

Boyd Dance Studios LLC will open upstairs at LoCo Depot, 210 W. Columbus Ave. Classes are set to begin Sept. 15. (PHOTO | SUBMITED)

The new studio will offer classes in tap, jazz, ballet, musical theater, hip hop and tumbling taught by members of an 11-teacher staff that Boyd Dance Studios employs.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this news,” said Lyle Endsley, owner of Anytime Fitness.

“The location of the school is directly above Anytime Fitness and the LoCo Depot. Parents have the opportunity to work out, while kids can be in classes having fun and being healthy too. It’s a great fit.”

Jason Duff of Small Nation added, “There are so many wonderful skills learned on the dance floor. From teamwork, strength training, personal growth, wellness and more. Having this in the heart of our town is going to be such an asset.”

Work continues to prepare the space for the studio, but it is expected to be complete by the end of August and Boyd hopes to offer classes starting Sept. 15.

For class and registration information visit their website at www.boyddancestudios.com and Facebook.com/BDSbellefontaine.

Rhonda Boyd opened the original studio in her New Bremen home in 1978.

Her daughter Erin Boyd-Jellison joined the studio in 2012 after moving back to her hometown with her husband and four children.

