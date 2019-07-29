Best teen bakers battle in the kitchen

The 2019 Logan County Fair baking competition might be over, but area youths have had the opportunity recently to measure, mix, and bake through a program offered by the Logan County Libraries Teen Program in partnership with the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church.

From the left, area youths Sasha Slonecker, Antonio Fahle, Caden Gibbs, Garet Foreman, Madison Burris, Landon Gibbs and Bridget Starr Blair compete at a Best Teen Baker competition hosted by the Logan County Libraries and the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church. (PHOTO | DEBBIE ELLIS)

During these warm and hazy days of summer, the teens have spent time at the church’s kitchen at 201 N. Main St. to learn to bake tasty snacks such as brownies, cakes, cookies, and breads, all leading up to a competition for the title of “Best Teen Baker.” The contest concludes with a bake-off from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, where prizes will be awarded to the youths based on points tallied up in the competition this summer.

Stephanie Lamb, Logan County Libraries coordinator of teen services, said the joint interaction with the church began last summer with a cooking program following the church’s receipt of a grant involving a healthy eating programming. It was a perfect fit for the library’s teen program, as the youths were naturally interested in this prospect, she said.

“The kids were really jumped right in to learn more about cooking, and it has just grown from there. This summer, we decided to branch out on focus solely on baking.

“They’ve mastered a lot of the tricks of the trade when it comes to cooking and baking, and even are learning some of the science behind it as well. They’ve been working on these life skills and having a lot of fun doing it.”