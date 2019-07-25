Relay For Life returns Friday evening

FINCH

The 20th annual Logan County Relay For Life is slated for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Southview Park, to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, after being rained out June 15.

Survivor registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 5 p.m., followed by the survivor lap and survivor dinner.

Tonya Finch of Bellefontaine serves as the honorary chair this year and will share her story during the ceremony. She has been through treatment this year for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after receiving her diagnosis in December 2018, and she was featured last month in a story in the Examiner.

Dinner is served from 6 to 9 p.m., with various teams featuring chicken and noodles, dumpster tots, walking tacos, shredded chicken, pulled pork, hot dogs, chips, snow cones and fudge.

Pick up yoga is offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Collective Culture’s Cindy Campbell.

A kids scavenger hunt takes place from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and an adult scavenger hunt is at 8:30 p.m.

“Minute to win it” is from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by a limbo contest and Miss Relay contest at 8 p.m.

A poker lap is at 9 p.m., along with dance and hula hoop contest.

The luminara ceremony begins at 9:30 p.m., and 50/50 and raffle winners are announced at 10:15 p.m.

Additional details are available on the Logan County Relay For Life Facebook page.