Lunar landing newspapers show piece of the past

While performing some cleaning and organizing last week at his West Liberty area home, Mel Lattimer came across a timely discovery that got him especially excited for today’s 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Mel Lattimer recently located several Bellefontaine Examiner newspapers at his West Liberty area home with news coverage regarding the historic moon landing 50 years ago, July 20, 1969. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

He uncovered several editions of Bellefontaine Examiner newspapers that he had saved with coverage headlining the historic event, starting with the July 16, 1969, paper announcing that the 3,242-ton Apollo 11 had launched on time that day at 9:32 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board were astronauts Michael Collins, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin and Wapakoneta native Neil A. Armstrong.

Like many Americans, Lattimer remembers being captivated as the events unfolded and reports of success of the crew’s lunar landing were announced as “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” But also, for the 21-year-old 1966 graduate of Graham High School, he had a special connection to the Apollo 11 mission through his workplace at the time, Airstream Inc.

The Jackson Center company manufactured the Mobile Quarantine Facility that the astronauts were required to travel inside following their return to earth and mid-Pacific splashdown July 24, 1969.

“That’s the reason I had saved the papers — it was all very exciting prior to the moon landing to hear about the trailer that was being built at Airstream,” recalled the 70-year-old, who worked at the company from 1967 through 1969.

“It took them months to build the specialty trailer, as it was not built on the regular line. I also remember seeing the big NASA letters on the back window of the trailer — it was no secret what it was going to be used for.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!