Councilman makes public safety case for tree removal

The topic of what to do with a large Norway spruce tree situated on the south lawn of the West Liberty town hall has re-emerged as a point of contention in recent weeks as the village council’s renewed efforts to remove the 60-plus-foot evergreen have been met with strong pushback from a contingent of local residents committed to, “saving the West Liberty Christmas tree.”

“There has recently been a lot of heated discussion revolving around the decision to remove and replace the West Liberty village Christmas tree,” but, “this decision was made as a matter of public safety,” reports West Liberty councilman Jeremy Keller, who is also a certified professional forester, and a 1995 graduate of Ohio State’s forestry program.

“All members of council are in agreement on the need for removal. None of these elected officials has entered into this decision lightly, and none of us stands to profit in any way from it,” Keller said.

Keller asserts the current tree has “outgrown the site and soil volume it was planted on, making it a serious risk for falling. There is no direction that the tree can fall without causing serious damage,” he said.

“Therefore, it needs to be removed and replaced by a new tree. The new tree will be planted at a better location on the property, and will be of a species and variety better suited to the site and soil conditions,” he said.

“It is easily the tallest thing in town besides the grain elevator. This makes the tree very vulnerable to lightning strikes. Since the tree will only continue to add height as long as it is alive, this vulnerability will only get worse with time,” Keller said.

The tree is also prone to tipping over based on its shallow root system. Because Norway spruce trees tend to have wider root systems, as opposed to deeper ones, the tree is running out of room to grow in its current space.

Opponents of cutting the tree down have maintained strongly the tree is healthy.

“Several people have remarked that because the tree is green, making cones, and getting taller, then it must be healthy. I disagree,” Keller reports.

“The tree has very little soil volume given its size. The lawn it sits on measures just 25-by-65-feet. While the soil may be quite deep overall, the part of the soil the tree can actually tap for nutrients is generally restricted to the first foot or so of depth.

“The tree may extend roots deeper in search of water, but below about three feet the soil becomes too compacted and oxygen-deficient to support many living roots,” he said.

Soil quality on which the tree sits is another issue, the councilman said.

“The area of the town hall has been settled in some form for about 200 years, resulting in significant alteration of the natural soil condition, especially compaction. A healthy soil is only about 50 percent solid, the remainder is pore space filled by air and water. The pore space is critical, since roots need water and oxygen to survive,” Keller said.

