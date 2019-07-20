United Way’s Stuff the Bus kicks off Monday

Annual school supply collection continues through Aug. 5

The United Way of Logan County kicks off its “Stuff the Bus” program Monday to begin collecting school supply items for area students, with the goal of filling an actual school bus with the supplies collected at participating area businesses.

Items will be collected through Monday, Aug. 5, and then are sorted and delivered directly to area schools for use in the classroom throughout the upcoming school year. Schools benefitting from the collection include Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Calvary Christian, Indian Lake, Riverside and West Liberty-Salem school districts and the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

“Stuff the Bus supplies are like Christmas gifts,” said Valarie Rapp, Indian Lake Schools guidance counselor.

Stuff the Bus donation sites include the following area businesses and organizations:

Belle Center — The Shelly Company, 1558 County Road 105.

Bellefontaine — AAA, 1790 S. Main St.; AGC Glass, 1465 W. Sandusky Ave.; Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St.; Citizens Federal Savings & Loan, 110 N. Main St.; Daido Metal USA, 1215 Greenwood St.; Hilliker YMCA, 300 Sloan Boulevard; Logan County Department of Job & Family Services, 211 E. Columbus Ave.; Shoe Sensation, 1750 S. Main St., Suite A; Sloan Insurance, 1413 S. Main St.; Thomas & Marker Construction, 2084 S. U.S. Route 68; United Way of Logan County, 130 S. Main St.

DeGraff — Precision Custom Products, 4509 County Road 35.

East Liberty — Honda of America East Liberty Auto Plant, 11000 State Route 347; NEX Transport, 13900 State Route 287; Valeo, 12979 County Road 153.

Huntsville — Richwood Banking Company, 4848 Napoleon St.

Russells Point —Indian Lake Community Church, 121 N. Orchard Island Road.

All branch locations of Honda Federal Credit Union and Logan County Libraries, including Bellefontaine, DeGraff, Lakeview, Rushsylvania, West Liberty and West Mansfield are also drop-off sites.

Collection also takes place Saturday, Aug. 3, at Wal-Mart, 2281 S. Main St.

Additional businesses can be added to the collection site list through Monday, July 22, by contacting the United Way at (937) 592-2886 or dave@uwlogan.org provide you with some signs and materials to promote the collection, including the list of suggested school supplies to be collecting.

School supply suggested items include: backpacks, composition notebooks, crayons, disinfecting wipes, dry erase markers, elastic waste pants and shorts, folders, glue and glue sticks, head phones, highlighters, index cards, markers, notebooks, paper, paper towels, pencils, blue and black pens, Post-It notes, rulers, sandwich bags, school boxes, scissors, socks, tissues, underwear, zipper binders.