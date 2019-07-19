Mary Rutan Foundation supports area farmers’ markets with grants

Mary Rutan Foundation announced this week that it is continuing its commitment in the creation, promotion and support of healthier lifestyle options for the residents of Logan County by awarding more than $10,000 to the Logan County Farmers’ Market and the new Indian Lake Farmers’ Market.

Ryan Kerns, left, of Truck Patch Naturals, Tammy Allison of Mary Rutan Foundation and Indian Lake resident Polly Crumley participate in a recent Indian Lake Farmers’ Market. (PHOTO | MARY RUTAN FOUNDATION)

The Saturday farmers’ markets are a means to influence food and beverage choices to the community by providing an avenue and improved access for area residents to purchase fresh, healthy local foods.

With the offering of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and the Power of Produce Program in place at both locations, the farmers’ markets are inclusive in their offering of healthy eating options to all ages and income levels.

SNAP beneficiaries may use their benefits to purchase fresh produce through a token system at the markets.

The POP Program encourages children ages 3-12 to participate in healthy eating oriented activities, as well as reward them for their participation and attendance by earning $2 tokens each week to be used for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“As overweight and obesity levels of Logan County residents continue to rank above state and national levels, indicating at-risk levels of health for our community members, Mary Rutan Foundation continues its commitment to offer and provide education to create healthy lifestyle options for the children and families of the communities we serve.

We do this through collaboration with community partners like our area farmers’ markets”, said Tammy Allison, MRF chief operating officer.

“We believe that improving access for all residents of Logan County, geographically and financially, is important to the success of this project. Introducing fresh fruits and vegetables to area youth at a young age and educating them on the importance of eating healthy is key to engraining healthy behaviors in our youth for their lifetime.”

