Grand champion market lamb stripped of its title

The grand champion market lamb title earned at the Logan County Junior Fair has been stripped of its title following a positive test for a banned drug.

The grand champion market lamb exhibitied by Franklin Kinney of Lewistown tested positive for a banned drug and the title has been removed. (PHOTO | EXAMINER STAFF)

The Ohio Department of Agriculture notified exhibitor Franklin Kinney of Lewistown and his family Thursday that his lamb, which had earned a grand championship in last week’s market lamb show, tested positive for the diuretic Lasix during required urine analysis after the show.

The initial results had been on hold as the ODA “tested and retested” the lamb’s urine to confirm the positive test, Logan County Fair Board officials report.

The lamb is stripped of all prizes, awards and premiums. The lamb sold for $3,925 to a large group of buyers in the Friday night livestock auction at the fair. The market value money received for the lamb can be kept.

The lamb was withheld from slaughter to allow for withdrawal time of the drug, which typically is five to seven days. It will go to slaughter Monday, said Dr. Tony Forshey, chief of the division of animal health with the ODA.

Kinney can show at the upcoming Ohio State Fair, where he is registered as a livestock exhibitor.

The ODA has initiated an investigation into how the lamb tested positive for the drug, and the exhibitor and family will be afforded an opportunity to represent themselves at a forthcoming hearing, the date for which is to be determined. The family has 30 days to have a hearing, state officials said.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!