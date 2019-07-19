LED lighting lift

Jared Patterson, Bellefontaine City Schools maintenance and grounds staff member, stands on top of a ladder Wednesday to replace a previous fluorescent bulb with LED lighting at Bellefontaine High School. Maintenance and grounds staff Wednesday wrapped up the summertime effort to replace nearly 2,000 fluorescent bulbs with the LED energy-efficient bulbs in the hallways and larger spaces of the high school. The payback on investment is just under seven months, and will generate nearly $1,200 per month positive cash flow back into the district, said Roger Ely BCS executive director of administrative services. All of the fluorescent bulbs removed for the project are being saved and will be used as needed in other spaces that still use that type of lighting. Just outside the BHS building, 30 parking lot lights also have been converted to LED during installation projects during the last three years, buildings and grounds supervisor Max Earick noted. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)