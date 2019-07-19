HEATING UP THE PAVEMENT

Crews from the Shelly Company work this morning along east Chillicothe Avenue between Madriver and south Main streets during scheduled repaving work occurring throughout the city this week. Other roadwork scheduled for today in the midst of the excessive heat warning issued for the area includes Springhill and Evansville streets. The heat warning continues through Saturday evening, with forecasted heat index values expected to exceed 100 degrees. Saturday, paving takes place on Buckingham Avenue and Hamilton Street and the north/south alley running from 217 E. Patterson Ave. Additional work takes place Monday on Hunter Place, Allison Road and the north/south alley between Main Street and north Detroit Street. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)