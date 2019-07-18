Heat warning now in effect

An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service in Wilmington takes effect today, and continues through Saturday night as forecasted heat index values are expected to reach in excess of 100 degrees in the days ahead.

“This afternoon through Saturday evening, very little relief is expected during the night with low temperatures only falling into the middle and upper 70s,” according to a National Weather Service statement.

“Real feel” temperatures will approach 100 today, and could exceed 105 on Friday and Saturday.

State agencies and first responders including local fire department and the American Red Cross are warning residents to exercise extreme caution over the next few days, especially amongst the most vulnerable population.

Anyone forced to work or be outside during the hottest part of the day should pay great attention to their bodies, and to take frequent breaks.

Red Cross officials remind residents to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Additionally, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, and postpone outdoor games and activities, if necessary.

“Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat,” the Red Cross officials report.

Individuals without air conditioning should seek out public spaces for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day.

State officials warn that extreme heat conditions should be treated with the same care and preparation as any dangerous summertime thunderstorm.

The Ohio Department of Aging, along with the Ohio Department of Health stresses that the elderly population is particularly vulnerable to excessive heat.

“As we age, we sometimes find that our bodies can’t handle extreme conditions as well as when we were younger,” said Ursel McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging.

“Know your limitations and balance activity with measures to help your body stay cool.

Check on older loved ones and neighbors regularly, since they are at increased risk for heatrelated illness and complications.”

Similarly, residents should keep in the mind the needs of their pets and animals during an extreme heat wave.

Signs of heat stroke in pets include heavy panting and an inability to calm down, even when lying down; brick red gum color; fast pulse rate; and an inability to get up.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses will be possible, especially for anyone who spends significant time outdoors.

Local fire departments including Bellefontaine and Huntsville have issued advisories outlining the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness or feeling faint; excessive sweating; cool or clammy skin; nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse or muscle cramps.

Signs of heat stroke include a throbbing headache; lack of sweating; red, hot, dry skin; a rapid, strong pulse and a potential loss of consciousness.

Anyone experiencing potential symptoms of heat stroke should call 911 immediately.

Individuals who show signs of being overcome by the heat should be moved to a cooler location, sprayed with cold water and/or covered with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.

The excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Saturday, and forecasted high temperatures are expected to drop into the low 80s by next week.