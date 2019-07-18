Annual West Liberty ice cream social benefits Berry family

A number of West Liberty area churches and the West Liberty Lions Club are joining together again this year to host a benefit meal Saturday, July 27, to assist with the medical expenses of a local family.

BERRY FAMILY

The West Liberty Community 22nd Annual Ice Cream Social takes place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. behind the West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 W. Newell St., to benefit the family of Ryan and Erika Berry.

Mrs. Berry was diagnosed with stage IIIB breast cancer March 18 after thinking she had complications from weaning their last child, organizers said. She is presently being treated at the OSU Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center in Columbus for chemotherapy and will have surgery in the fall, followed by radiation.

A 2002 West Liberty-Salem High School graduate, Mr. Berry is the owner of Berry Digital Solutions of West Liberty and just finished a three year term as the president of the West Liberty Business Association.

Mrs. Berry was born in Urbana and moved to Texas when she was 4 years old. She returned to Champaign County after college.

Prior to her treatments, Mrs. Berry was helping with the book work at Berry Digital Solutions.

Their blended family of five children includes Hailey, 14; Zachery and Zoe, who are 11; Brody, age 2 1/2, and 16-month-old Oliver.

In addition to the host church, other churches involved in the benefit include West Liberty United Church of Christ, West Liberty Presbyterian Church, West Liberty First Church of God; Bethel Mennonite Chuch, South Union Mennonite Church and Oak Grove Mennonite Church, Grace Chapel and Quest Community Church.

