Cinderella to the rescue

Children’s theater workshop concludes with Friday evening performance

Leader of the superheroes Prince Justice, standing at the left, played by Jessa Beard, 11, sings along with fellow cast members Wednesday during the Compass Creative Dramatics Children’s Theater Workshop this week that concludes with a 7 p.m. Friday performance of Cinderella Saves the World at Bellefontaine High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Area youths are putting a modern super hero twist on the Cinderella story this week while also expanding their creativity, leadership and acting skills through a theater workshop offered by a Chicago-based troupe, with the chance to showcase all of their diligent efforts during a 7 p.m.Friday performance at Bellefontaine High school auditorium.

A total of 64 local students ages 6 through 12 are participating in the weeklong workshop, and Friday will take the stage in Compass Creative Dramatics’ original production of Cinderella Saves the World, hosted by the Holland Theatre’s Windmill Productions.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door.

“We’re enjoying our time in Bellefontaine during our first visit here,” Jill Matel of Compass Creative Dramatics said during a Wednesday afternoon portion of the workshop. “We can present workshops in different community spaces, schools, churches and etc. and we’ve been to 18 different states. Our summertime full-day program has been in high demand.

“Our overall goal is for the kids to learn to lead by example, and for the older kids to be in that leadership role for their younger peers.”

