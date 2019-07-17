Emphasis on patient care highlights public event

A “one-stop shop” for mental and physical well-being and care tops the list of long-term plans for Community Health and Wellness Partners’ Bellefontaine location, administrators related Tuesday during a staged ribbon cutting ceremony at the wellness provider’s third location at 212 E. Columbus Ave.

Community Health and Wellness Partners board members, staff, supporters and members of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce stage a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the clinic’s third location at 212 E. Columbus Ave., which opened last November. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Since its opening last November, Community Health and Wellness Partners has treated 5,571 patients at the new Bellefontaine location with an array of services ranging from primary care to mental health and medication assisted treatment, President and CEO Tara Bair said.

“As we continue to grow, we look forward to adding to our services and continuing to provide an integrated approach to primary health care in the community,” she said.

“As a community health center, providing care in a centralized location is crucial to our mission of serving of serving the whole person and whole community.”

Dental and vision care are among the services that Community Health and Wellness Partners intends to add to its menu of offerings in the months ahead, Bair said.

In addition to its primary health care services, and an integrated approach to the management of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, the clinic intends to add a behavioral health pod dedicated to treatment of such chronic conditions as depression and other mental health conditions.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!