Riverside summer project updates provided, superintendent’s contract addendum includes raise

Riverside Board of Education members took a first-hand look following their Tuesday evening meeting at work that has been completed at the school facility this summer, including the installation of new flooring and a special security device that is now available in each of the classrooms in the building.

Riverside Maintenance and Transportation Director Jason Bell demonstrates an anchorman door locking device installed on all of the classroom doors this summer as an extra measure of security against intruders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Superintendent Scott Mann thanked Maintenance and Transportation Director Jason Bell and his staff for all of their efforts to improve the school building and provide extra safety measures with the anchorman devices that involves a special lock for the bottom of classroom doors that can be utilized in the case of an intruder in the building.

“We appreciate all of their efforts this summer to get our building ready for students this fall. It’s going to have a fresh new look with all of the new flooring and we’re glad to install the extra security measure,” he said.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!