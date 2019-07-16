Longtime custodian set to retire, student fees approved

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members made quick work of a light agenda at their regular rescheduled Monday evening meeting, approving several personnel items, including the retirement resignation of a longtime custodian for the school district.

Middle school head custodian Jacqueline Harless retires effective Nov. 30 following 27 years of experience as a full-time district employee, along with three years of serving as a substitute. Members said her position will be replaced.

In addition, members accepted the resignation of Kendra Krumpe, middle school intervention specialist, effective June 30. Melanie Stephen was extended a contract for the 2019-20 school year to fill the position.

Members also approved the student fees of a flat $30 for all grade levels for the 2019-20 school year. All academic costs above $30 will be paid from the general fund. The student fee has not changed since 2006, when the fee increased from $20.

