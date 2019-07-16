Canines at play at the park

The Friendly Paws dog park officially opened Saturday at Jack Martin Park along Reservoir Road on the east side of Bellefontaine. The new dog park is built in memory of Matt Brady, son of Karen Brady and Mike Brady. Matt was killed in a car crash seven years ago. The dog park has been in the planning stages since 2017 when parks board members began visiting dog parks in Marysville, Dublin, Hilliard and Urbana to help inform their plans. The dog park encompasses over an acre of land for dogs to enjoy off-the-leash play and exercise. It is fenced in, and also includes a separate area for less active dogs. The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District had hoped to have the park opened by late last year, but poor weather hampered those plans. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE RECREATIONAL DISTRICT)