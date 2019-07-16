‘Fairness,’ step increases sought by classified staff

Benjamin Logan School board members heard concerns from classified staff members Monday in a regular meeting, and also received an update from the district superintendent about the urgent need to pass a November levy.

As part of ongoing negotiations with the district, classified staff seek regular step increases like those afforded to certified staff members.

A contingent of classified staff members including building secretaries and other support staff attended Monday’s board of education seeking “fairness” in their negotiations with school administration.

School administrators stressed that classified employees including teacher’s aides, cafeteria workers and members of the transportation department, among others, are invaluable to the day-to-day work of the school. No action was taken on the request.

In a separate update, Superintendent Dave Harmon spoke to the financial picture of the school district, and said the district is currently on pace to have a negative General Fund balance within five years.

At its May meeting, the school board approved placing a continuing 1.5 percent earned income tax on the November ballot. That levy if approved would raise $3.34 million per year for the purpose of current operating expenses of the school district.

If approved, the tax would apply toward earned income, and would not affect retirees’ or other fixed incomes.

Student fees and school lunch prices for the 2019-20 school year were approved.

High school student fees will be $100, elementary school fees are $50 and middle school fees are $60.

