Acclaimed Army Reserve Band performs Sunday in conjunction with fair veteran’s day

The 169th Logan County Fair gets under way Sunday with a day dedicated to armed service veterans that is also set to feature a performance by a group of Army reservist musicians.

The 338th Army Reserve Band, shown ready to march in the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day parade in April 2008, performs Sunday at the Logan County Fair in conjunction with veteran’s day recognition. (PHOTO | ARMY RESERVE BAND)

The 338th Army Reserve Command Band is scheduled to perform at 1 p.m. Sunday during a lunch event that will also include a recognition of local veterans.

The 338th USARC Band, with stations in Livonia, Mich., as well as in Whitehall, outside Columbus, provides music for military and public occasions throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond.

With groups that cover most genres of music, the band provides music of celebration and solemnity for many occasions, featuring public performances designed to entertain and educate patriots of all ages.

