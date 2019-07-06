BBQ Cookoff kicks off 2019 LCF

The 169th Logan County Fair kicks off bright and early Sunday with the return of the Backyard BBQ Cookoff in the infield.

Cooking of chicken and ribs for the second annual event begins at 7 a.m. Judging is at 3 p.m. and teams are vying for the $200 top prize.

Sunday is Veteran’s Day with free admission for properly credentialed patrons. A recognition program is set for noon followed by a 1 p.m. performance of the 338th Army Reserve Band Country Group Camouflage.

New fair royalty will reign following the 6 p.m. contest in the activity building.

Queen LeAnn Regula, King Jacob A.R. Smith, Princess Amber Wenger and Prince Thomas Lockwood will relinquish their titles.

Vying for the title of queen are five contestants: Madison Copenhaver, 17, of West Mansfield, a senior at Benjamin Logan High School; Grace Deardurff, 18, of West Liberty, a recent graduate of BLHS; Shelby Nicholl, 17, of DeGraff, a senior at Riverside High School; Megan Keckler, 17, of Huntsville, a senior at Indian Lake High School; and Katelyn Shellenberger, 18, of West Liberty, a recent graduate of West Liberty High School.

The king title is sought by three: Ethan W. Baughman, 18, of Sidney, a recent graduate of Mother of Divine Grace home school; Brendan Duff, 18k of Quincy, a senior at Riverside High School; and current prince Thomas Lockwood, 16, of West Liberty, a junior at Benjamin Logan High School.

